Phones disrupted at Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill

KEARNEY — Phone lines at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill were reported to be down today (Monday) until further notice. City staff and the telephone provider reportedly were working to repair the lines, but until then, if citizens need to contact the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill, they are asked to call the Sanitation Division at 308-233-3206. Assistants there will help with re-directing calls.