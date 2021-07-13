Military Veteran Stand Down Is July 23
The Warsaw Military Veteran Stand Down is 4 to 7 p.m. July 23 at the Warsaw Municipal Airport, 3000 Airport Road. Goodwill’s Veterans Resource Network (formerly Vets’ Community Connections) and its community partners have organized employment and housing opportunities, information pertaining to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, free personal care items, care kits, backpacks, a meal and more, according to a news release from Goodwill.timesuniononline.com
