Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Military Veteran Stand Down Is July 23

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

The Warsaw Military Veteran Stand Down is 4 to 7 p.m. July 23 at the Warsaw Municipal Airport, 3000 Airport Road. Goodwill’s Veterans Resource Network (formerly Vets’ Community Connections) and its community partners have organized employment and housing opportunities, information pertaining to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, free personal care items, care kits, backpacks, a meal and more, according to a news release from Goodwill.

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Government
Kosciusko County, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
Warsaw, IN
Society
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
County
Kosciusko County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Tech#Volunteers#Veterans Resource Network#Vets#Workone#Tech Community College#Goodwill Industries#Humana#The Country Caterers#Indiana Legal Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO -- Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar will miss the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy