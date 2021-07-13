WCPL Dealing With Chiller Issues

Chiller issues at the Warsaw Community Public Library have developed, Director Ann Zydek said during the Library Board of Trustees meeting Monday. A meeting was held at the end of June to get a sense of on the library’s chiller. Based on information provided by someone who was working on the chiller in 2011, if the library could get 20 years out of the chiller, it was a good thing, Zydek said. The library has had the chiller for 23 years. The chiller has gone out three times this year.