CCS’ Tools For School Set For Aug. 5

By David Slone
Times-Union Newspaper
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-ring binders, notebooks, scissors, glue, crayons, pencils – supplies children will need in a month when school starts for the 2021-22 academic year. To help Kosciusko County students get started on the right foot, and to help parents who might struggle with paying for it all, Combined Community Services’ Tools For School returns to the Kosciusko Fairgrounds Home & Family Arts building, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5.

