The official release of Chelsea’s 2021/22 home kit back in May set the tone for the year to come in football fashion. Nike is going to have some off-the-wall designs for Blues supporters to look forward to in this season’s collection. The home kit was inspired by Op-Art movement of the ’60s in London and features a plethora of clashing geometric designs. It’s not for everyone, but there’s no denying it is eye-popping. The secondary color on the home threads also gave fans a subtle sneak peak at things to come.