Northampton, MA

Pelosi to speak at Smith College in September

By DÁNICA COTO, BEN FOX, TERRY SPENCER -
Daily Hampshire Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHAMPTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be speaking at Smith College in September. Pelosi, the second highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government, also will be awarded an honorary degree by Smith College President Kathleen McCartney, which she was due to receive at the college’s 2020 commencement ceremony. As House speaker, she is third in line to the presidency, behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

