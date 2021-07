Maryam Noor attended Loudoun County schools from first through 12th grade. When I was growing up and attending public school in Loudoun County, parents and teachers were always quick to remind my peers and me how lucky we were. Lucky to receive a prep-school level education at the public-school price. Lucky to attend school in one of the wealthiest districts in the United States. Lucky to know that higher education was firmly within our grasps.