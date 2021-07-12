Cancel
Politics

Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdwin Edwards, who dominated Louisiana politics for more than a quarter century including serving an unprecedented four terms as governor, died Monday at his home on Gonzales. He was 93. A populist Democrat from humble beginnings in Marksville, Edwards got his feet wet in politics in the early 1950s in...

Politics

Sam Hanna Jr.: Edwards — a hardcore leftist

It was a debacle to say the least. The debacle in question was the special veto session of the Louisiana Legislature which came to a halt last week after the Republican-controlled House of Representatives failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of legislation that would bar men who identify as women from participating in female sports at your local high school and such. Once the transgender vote fell short, there was no sense in Republicans sticking around to have their proverbial hind sides handed to them by a Democrat governor who clearly had convinced Democrat lawmakers to stick together. Accordingly, the special session blew up and came to an abrupt end.
New Orleans, LA

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...
Baton Rouge, LA

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Politics

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

A public viewing Saturday at the State Capitol and private ceremony open to friends and family Sunday at the Old State Capitol marked the final ride for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. Friends and colleagues remembered Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed...
New Orleans, LA

ANALYSIS: Edwin Edwards' Legacy? It's Complicated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — That Edwin Edwards' fame might have diminished a bit while he was imprisoned became clear on the day of his third wedding in July 2011 — months after his release and just days shy of his 84th birthday — to a 32-year-old woman. After a private...
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
Louisiana State

Louisiana bids farewell to former Governor Edwin Edwards

Louisiana said goodbye to its only four-term governor, Edwin Edwards, over the weekend as he was eulogized Sunday at the Old State Capitol during a private funeral service. Edwards died Monday from respiratory complications. He was 93. His legacy was tarnished by corruption convictions related to the issuing of casino...
Louisiana State

Louisiana public says goodbye to former Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mourners steadily filed by the flag-draped open casket of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards on Saturday, saying their farewells at a public viewing in the marble-trimmed main hall of the state Capitol where the powerful and flamboyant politician served 16 years. Support local journalism reporting...
Politics

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Louisiana State

State officials, friends react to death of Edwin Edwards

LOUISIANA - Personal friends, state officials, former state officials, even political adversaries are reacting to Monday’s news of the death of former Governor Edwin W. Edwards. Edwards had been slipping for a couple days, but always seemed to rebound, said Leo Honeycutt, a family friend who wrote Edwards biography. “He was still cracking jokes (Sunday) night, while he was still lucid,” Honeycutt…
Louisiana State

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE – Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, will lie in state Saturday in the Memorial Hall of the Louisiana Capitol, according to a news release from the Louisiana Legislature. Public viewing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. From 10 a.m. to...
New Orleans, LA

Roundup: Edwin Edwards / The Fed on inflation / Masks in NOLA

Services: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the state Capitol, where the public will be able to pay its respects to the state’s only four-term governor, USA Today reports. A private funeral for family and close friends is tentatively set for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Old Louisiana State Capitol. Family spokesman Leo Honeycutt says the funeral will be broadcast by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Get more information.

