Paulding County, GA

Paulding Master Gardener Extension Volunteers welcome 11 new members

By Christen Thomas
thedallasnewera.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaulding County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers welcomed 11 new members. On June 23, Paulding County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers welcomed 11 new members into their ranks. This training class took part in 50 hours of online course work including basic Horticulture, Edible Gardening, Ornamentals, and Volunteerism. Participants were also required to take part in 4 lab days, consisting of a total of 16 hours of hands-on training. Master Gardener interns are also committed to completing 50 hours of volunteer service within their first year. Congratulations to this great, new group!

