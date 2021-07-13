Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Banning certain left turns can unclog traffic jams, shows study

By Penn State
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KvZpl_0auwXXpT00
Credit: Public Domain CC0.

When traffic is clogged at a downtown intersection, there may be a way to reduce some of the congestion: Eliminate a few left turns.

According to Vikash Gayah, associate professor of civil engineering at Penn State, well-placed left-turn restrictions in certain busy intersections could loosen many of the bottlenecks that hamper traffic efficiency.

He recently created a new method that could help cities identify where to restrict these turns to improve overall traffic flow.

“We have all experienced that feeling of getting stuck waiting to make a left turn,” Gayah says.

“And if you allow these turns to have their own green arrow, you have to stop all other vehicles, making the intersection less productive.

Left turns are also where you find the most severe crashes, especially with pedestrians. Our idea is to get rid of these turns when we can to create safer and more efficient intersections.”

By selectively restricting left turns, but not banning them entirely, drivers may simply need to find alternate routes to their destinations in certain areas, Gayah says.

Some may be required to travel a few extra blocks, but Gayah believes more efficient traffic flow through busy intersections offsets the additional distance.

For urban planners, he adds, determining where to place the restrictions is a balancing act between intersection productivity and increased travel lengths.

With so many restriction possibilities to consider, finding the most efficient layout may prove difficult.

“For example, if you just have 16 intersections to consider, each with a choice to allow or not allow left turns, that is already 65,000 different configurations,” Gayah says.

“It gets even more complicated when you consider that traffic flows from one intersection to the next, so decisions depend on one another. There ends up being so many possible answers that we can never find the best one.”

Gayah’s new method relies on heuristic algorithms, which use shortcuts to find solutions that nearly approach, but are not guaranteed to be, an optimal outcome.

“We make a guess, we learn from that guess, and then we make better guesses,” he says. “Over time, we can get really, really close to the best answer.”

In a study published in Transportation Research Record, Gayah combined two existing heuristic algorithms to create a new hybrid approach.

The first, a population-based incremental learning (PBIL) algorithm, randomly sampled potential configurations and recognized the patterns of high-performing options.

Next, a Bayesian optimization algorithm analyzed this new set of high performers to identify how restrictions were affecting traffic at adjacent intersections.

Bayesian optimization combines initial information about the problem and updates it over time as new information is learned to attain a solution which is close to, but not necessarily perfect. The algorithm then applied this knowledge of traffic dynamics to find more efficient solutions.

“Instead of starting the Bayesian optimization with a random guess, we fed it with the best guesses from the PBIL,” Gayah says. “The first method creates the starting point, and the second refines it.”

Gayah tested the hybrid method through a simulated, square network in a variety of scenarios, finding that all three methods—PBIL, Bayesian optimization, and hybrid—identified configurations that led to more efficient traffic patterns than a layout with zero restrictions. However, in simulations with more realistic settings, the hybrid method proved to be the most effective.

According to Gayah, the most efficient configurations tended to ban left turns in the middle of the city and allowed them more often on the periphery. While the method was applied to a generalized network, the results can be used as a starting point for real-world traffic patterns with the algorithms being customizable on a city-by-city basis.

“The grid network is the most generalizable and not specific to any city,” Gayah says.

“I cannot take the best configuration for New York and apply it to San Francisco, but this generalized approach could be configured for any network with a little bit of coding.”

Murat Bayrak, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Civil Engineering at Aalto University, also contributed to the project.

A National Science Foundation CAREER award supported this research.

Written by Tim Schley.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

77K+
Followers
4K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Traffic Jams#Traffic Accident#Penn State#Aalto University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Cars
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Science
Related
TrafficThe Guardian

Low-traffic schemes halve number of road injuries, study shows

Road injuries halved in low-traffic neighbourhoods installed during the coronavirus pandemic when compared against areas without the schemes, a new study has found. The improvement in safety is more than twice that created by 20mph urban speed limits. The research, which examined police data on casualties for 72 low-traffic neighbourhoods...
Byrdstown, TNnewstalk941.com

Byrdstown HWY 111 Study Shows Need For Turning Lanes And Traffic Improvements

A Byrdstown corridor study of Highway 111 revealed a need for more turn lanes, a flashing light and curb buffers for a parking lot. T-DOT and a Nashville Engineering firm conducted the analysis through a state grant the town received. T-DOT Transportation Planner Rachael Bergmann said a mixture of traffic data, surveillance and accident records were used.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

That Video Of A Young Man Pushing Up A Manhole Cover And Getting Knocked Down Into The Void By A Passing Vehicle Provides Stout Lessons For AI Self-Driving Cars

Have you been asked about manhole covers in any of your recent high-tech company job interviews?. Yes, oddly enough, manhole covers became a common topic for job interviews in the last several years, especially when seeking a job at a high-tech firm. You might assume that the jobs in question were somehow related to producing manhole covers or possibly working on street construction crews.
Lancaster, NYlancasterbee.com

Study shows 80% of rush hour traffic on Stutzman Road is cut through

Concerned citizens on Stutzman Road asked for help from their local government last year to address the cut through traffic issues on the road during rush hour, and a traffic study backed up their concerns. In February, the Lancaster Town Board voted to conduct a traffic study of the area. On Monday, Town Supervisor Ronald Ruffino Sr. and Assembly Member […]
TrafficPosted by
Daily Mail

Modern cars are too BIG to fit in garages... causing parking chaos as more motorists leave their vehicle on the street, new report shows

Residential streets are becoming clogged with parked cars because larger modern vehicles no longer fit in garages, a report says. The top five selling cars in the UK in the 1960s – including models such as the slimline Ford Anglia – were 4ft 11in wide and 12ft 9in long on average, it found. But last year the five most popular cars were 5ft 11in wide and 14ft 1in long on average.
Accidents985theriver.com

Guy stuck in traffic jam jumps off bridge. Barely survives.

The guy who jumped off a bridge during a traffic jam as a “goof” survived….but it was not as “goofy” as he thought it would be. He jumped off into the river, hurt his shoulder, and ended up treading water for a LONG time as the current was so strong. He eventually made it to shore but got lost trying to get back up. He even had cops draw guns on him before he was rescued. And now he’s facing charges.
TrafficPLANetizen

Study: Without Fewer Cars, Cities Will be 'Overrun by Gridlock'

"Understanding how cars affect cities and commute times is of vital importance, both for the sake of the climate—transportation is the biggest share of U.S. emissions and a growing chunk globally—and quality of life," writes Dharna Noor. A new study "modeled the time car trips take, factoring in the baseline length of the trip on empty streets, the time added by other drivers who create traffic, and the time added by the designation of some street lanes for exclusive use by pedestrians, buses, and bikes" to conclude that "we have to start getting cars off the road—and fast—if we want to avoid cities being overrun by gridlock."
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Brain's "feel good" chemical messenger can be willfully manipulated, study shows

From the thrill of hearing an ice cream truck approaching to the spikes of pleasure while sipping a fine wine, the neurological messenger known as dopamine has been popularly described as the brain's "feel good" chemical related to reward and pleasure. A ubiquitous neurotransmitter that carries signals between brain cells,...
Hampton Falls, NHSeacoast Online

Traffic jam: Hampton Falls looks at ways to curb Route 1 congestion

HAMPTON FALLS — Residents can weigh in on how, or even if, Route 1 might be improved to relieve the knots of traffic that tie up the town center for hours every day. Officials with the state Department of Transportation (DOT) were in town on July 15 as part of their study of Route 1 in Hampton Falls. This is the second public workshop with residents to discuss the roadway's problems and possible ways to remedy them. The first public workshop took place in Hampton Falls in May and allowed residents to discuss the roadway’s problems as they see them.
Trafficwccbcharlotte.com

Dump Truck Carrying Manure Makes Messy Traffic Jam

MELBOURNE, F.L.– A dump truck hauling a heavy load of cow manure collided with a tractor-trailer this week in central Florida. When the two trucks hit, the load of cow manure spilled out of the dump truck. The collision made a mess of traffic and drivers were stuck for hours....
Cell PhonesEngadget

Waze will warn you about traffic jams and detours before you drive

Waze can be helpful for dodging gridlock and other headaches while you drive, but now it's helping you make a more informed choice before you start moving. The Google-owned company has revamped the pre-drive screen on Android and iOS to deliver considerably more info on the pre-drive screen. You'll now...
Public HealthBest Life

If You're Driving Like This, It Could Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

As you age, your driving abilities are bound to shift. Perhaps your vision isn't what it once was or your stiff muscles make it difficult to feel fully comfortable behind the wheel. But while a slight change in your driving is normal as you get older, there are a couple of changes that could be red flags that something more serious is going on. A recent study out of the University of Toronto found that there are two things that people tend to do while driving that can be early indicators of Alzheimer's. To see what you should be looking out for next time you go for a drive, read on.
CarsCarscoops

Teslas Among Cars Afflicted By A Growing Number Of Rat Attacks

Unforeseen expenses are a given when it comes to car ownership, but it’s especially annoying when you’re a victim of a problem that isn’t covered under warranty. One such issue making the headlines is the number of modern vehicles that face issues due to chewed-through wiring. And it would seem the number of rat vs car incidents is rising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy