Leesville, LA

SOWELA COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Scheduled for Tuesday, July 13, 2021

 17 days ago

SOWELA will host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the CLTCC, Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville, Louisiana on Tuesday, July 13, from Noon to 6:00 PM. Participants will enter a drawing for one of two $500 SOWELA scholarships, along with other giveaways. The event is open to the public, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older. Albertson’s Pharmacy will administer the two-part Pfizer vaccine.

