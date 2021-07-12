Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Select Board returns to in-person meetings Wednesday

By Joshua Balling Email: jballing@inkym.com Twitter:
Inquirer and Mirror
 17 days ago

(July 12, 2021) The Select Board will have a light agenda when it meets in person for the first time in over a year Wednesday. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. in the community room of the 4 Fairgrounds Road public-safety facility. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube here.

www.ack.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Board#Arcadis#Nrta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Youtube
Related
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

McNeil resigns from DPW

(July 29, 2021) Rob McNeil is stepping down from the Department of Public Works, after four years as its director. He sent his resignation letter to town manager Libby Gibson last Wednesday, saying he will be entering the private sector at the end of the month. Gibson said she was surprised.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Land Bank, housing group seeking ways to collaborate

(July 29, 2021) Nearly two months after Town Meeting voters rejected a proposal to divert 25 percent of the Nantucket Land Bank’s revenue toward affordable housing, members of the Land Bank and the Affordable Housing Trust traveled to Martha’s Vineyard to discuss how the two entities could collaborate in the future.
Newbury, MADaily News Of Newburyport

Newbury Select Board discusses poor Comcast service in town

NEWBURY — The Select Board voted on Tuesday to continue discussing possible solutions to the widespread Comcast service problem among town residents at its meeting Aug. 10. Four board members attended the meeting, including Chair Alicia Greco, Gerry Heavey, JR Colby and Geoffrey Walker. Michael Doyle joined the meeting via Zoom.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

disapoints; Glen project gets permit

• The village has received $89,000 from the federal government as part of the corona-virus relief package. Tillapaugh said it is much less than she anticipated or the village lost in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown. The assignments were based on population, a formula that did not favor Cooperstown, she said. The village will receive a similar amount in 2022 as part of the package.
Lexington, TNLexington Progress

Lexington City Board Meets

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, July 26, 2021, in their regular voting session. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs began the session by swearing in the newest officer of the Lexington Police Department, Donte Bard. Bard is a graduate of Lexington High School, the son of Shalonda and Rodney Bard, and the grandson of Theoda and Cora Dunn. Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin said that Bard will be a great addition to the department and is excited about having him as part of the team.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Town Board meets in person for the first time in over a year

After announcing on Monday that it would happen, on Tuesday the Estes Park Town Board met in-person for the first time since last March. “A few hours ago I didn’t expect us all to be wearing masks, but this is historic … its 14 months since we’ve all gotten together,” Mayor Wendy Koenig said before taking a photo to mark the occasion. “I want to thank our Clerks Office and the IT team for the preparation to use our new system.”
Brown County, KShiawathaworldonline.com

County continues budget discussions

The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session Monday and among discussion items was review of budget requests. The commissioners discussed some increased budget requests and decided to keep some departments the same and trimmed other budgets. County Clerk Dawn. Boyles, will present the new budget figures to accountant and...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Kristi Williams’ term as Westborough Town Manager extended

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Select Board unanimously voted on July 20 to extend Town Manager Kristi Williams’ contract through June 30, 2024. Williams, who has served as the Town Manager since 2019, received high praise from Select Board members during their performance review of her time in the position. “Kristi...
Sunnyside, WAsunnysidesun.com

School Board meeting discusses in-person learning

On Monday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. the Sunnyside School Board held a meeting to discuss several key topics including the return to in person learning for the upcoming school year. Superintendent Kevin McKay spoke about a return to in person learning stating, “That’s our intention.” McKay added, “Unless we...
Clarinda, IAclarindaherald.com

Survey directs future expansion of community trail

The Clarinda Community Trail Committee has launched a survey to gather community input on the use and future expansion of the trail. The survey consists of 13 questions that will help guide the decisions of the committee on the current and future efforts to expand the trail throughout Clarinda. “This...
Wayland, MAWicked Local

Wayland updates water treatment plan

The town of Wayland issued a statement July 22 regarding the status of ongoing efforts to address PFAS in the town’s water supply. On June 30, the Board of Public Works held a public meeting to deliberate the various options related to the treatment of PFAS at the town’s Happy Hollow wellfield location. Before taking a vote, Town Administrator Louise Miller, DPW Director Tom Holder and a representative from the town’s engineering firm of Tata & Howard, Ryan Neyland, each presented the pros and cons of the various PFAS treatment options. After careful consideration of all options, the board members voted for a treatment option that, once implemented, will allow the town to operate the Happy Hollow wellfield with nondetectable levels of PFAS.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Select Board July 13 shorts

At its second in-person meeting since COVID-19 shifted all government business online, the Carlisle Select Board (SB) voted Barney Arnold in as the new Chair, David Model as Vice- Chair, and Nathan Brown as Clerk during its July 13 session. Although the state is permitting virtual meetings until April, 2022, the SB decided to continue meeting in person with coverage also available on local access television. To allow greater meeting participation, Town Administrator Tim Goddard will work with technical staff at the Minuteman Media Network in Concord to enable Zoom access for all in-person SB meetings. Goddard was unsure of exactly what new equipment would be needed or if remote access would be available in time for the board’s next meeting on July 27.
Los Alamos County, NMladailypost.com

Dekker/Perich/Sabatini And Community Development Department Release First Module Of Chapter 16 Development Code: Public Comment Open Until Aug. 5

Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (DPS) and the Los Alamos County Community Development Department (CDD) have released the first module of the Chapter 16 Development Code update focusing on use regulations for public review. Module 1 contains updates to the zoning districts, the permissive use table (AKA Use Index Table), use-specific regulations and use...
Hancock County, IAkiow.com

Hancock County Board to Meet

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at 9:15 am which will allow the public to voice their opinion on the installation of anhydrous storage tanks in the Bingham Township. The board wants to hear from residents about their concerns over the installation. Those who wish to make a statement or offer an opinion can call (571) 317-3112 and use the access code 236 415 109.
Ogdensburg, NYogdensburg.org

Zoning Board Meeting

This meeting is open to the public. For members of the public that are unable to attend in person and wish to participate remotely, you may do so using Go To Webinar ID: 816-909-875.
Allegheny County, PAdormont.pa.us

Borough of Dormont Announces Return of In-Person Meetings

The Borough of Dormont Council will begin in-person meetings starting tonight with the July 26th Agenda meeting. According to Allegheny County (https://data.democratandchronicle.com/covid-19-vaccine-tracker/pennsylvania/allegheny-county/42003/), 59.62% (730,705) of Allegheny County’s 1,225,561 residents have had at least one shot of the COVIS Vaccine while 54.60% (669,100) are fully vaccinated. Because of this, seating will be limited to the first 13 people attending tonight’s council meeting in person. Furthermore, those wishing to attend in person will be asked to stay socially distanced at this time. A future announcement will be made when seating can return to full capacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy