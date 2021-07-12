Select Board returns to in-person meetings Wednesday

The town of Wayland issued a statement July 22 regarding the status of ongoing efforts to address PFAS in the town’s water supply. On June 30, the Board of Public Works held a public meeting to deliberate the various options related to the treatment of PFAS at the town’s Happy Hollow wellfield location. Before taking a vote, Town Administrator Louise Miller, DPW Director Tom Holder and a representative from the town’s engineering firm of Tata & Howard, Ryan Neyland, each presented the pros and cons of the various PFAS treatment options. After careful consideration of all options, the board members voted for a treatment option that, once implemented, will allow the town to operate the Happy Hollow wellfield with nondetectable levels of PFAS.
