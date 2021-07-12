Select Board returns to in-person meetings Wednesday

At its second in-person meeting since COVID-19 shifted all government business online, the Carlisle Select Board (SB) voted Barney Arnold in as the new Chair, David Model as Vice- Chair, and Nathan Brown as Clerk during its July 13 session. Although the state is permitting virtual meetings until April, 2022, the SB decided to continue meeting in person with coverage also available on local access television. To allow greater meeting participation, Town Administrator Tim Goddard will work with technical staff at the Minuteman Media Network in Concord to enable Zoom access for all in-person SB meetings. Goddard was unsure of exactly what new equipment would be needed or if remote access would be available in time for the board’s next meeting on July 27.