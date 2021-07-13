Digital Mortgage Platform Better To Buy UK FinTech Trussle

DELAWARE, Md., July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Loanz, a long standing FinTech platform has launched in North America with one sole purpose, to provide personal loans to consumers Nationwide. "We are pleased to announce the launch of our fully digital platform, Loanz." Says Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. "There are a lack of options to allow for consumers to apply for an online personal loan through a digital process without having to step foot in a bank, lender or brick and mortar storefront, a digital, seamless service that needs to be improved and brought to the digital forefront of FinTech. This is exactly what we at Consumer Genius Inc. have achieved. Our platform, Loanz, now has the ability to provide Personal Loans through a fully digital process, an initiative that we have been working on establishing for many months". Says Paul.