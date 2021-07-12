Cancel
More Crawford Road delays expected this week

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Construction crews are working on a small but impactful section of the Crawford Road project this week that will cause additional delays for drivers. The vast majority of Crawford Road has been westbound-only since May as construction crews reconstruct the road, one lane at a time. The only section that has remained two lanes has been the 650 feet from I-35W to C. Taylor Road, to allow for the detour route. But crews are now working on that section, which has and will cause traffic delays.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

