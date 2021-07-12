More Crawford Road delays expected this week

The Crawford Road reconstruction project is now expected to be complete next month, ahead of the initial fall timeline. Crawford Road will be fully reopened by Aug. 12, weather permitting, according to the town of Argyle. The town had been saying since before the project began in December that it was expected to be complete by October, but that was a worst-case scenario sort of timeline. Despite some delays caused by weather and a concrete shortage, Jagoe Public Company crews are going to be able to complete the work and reopen the road in time for the beginning of the school year.