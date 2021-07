Texas Longhorn's baseball continues to showcase the pro-level talent that was on the roster in 2021, as six different players have already been selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. On Tuesday, former Texas senior first-baseman added to that total, as he was selected 599th overall by the Miami Marlins in the 20th round of the draft. Zubia now joins former teammates Ty Madden, Mike Antico, Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams, Cole Quintanilla, and Kolby Kubichek as former Longhorns to have their name called.