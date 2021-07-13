Man dead after being struck by train in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A man is dead after being struck by a train near Big Willow Park Monday in Minnetonka.

According to the Minnetonka Police Department, officers were called there shortly after 6 p.m.

A press release from the city says the man was walking his bike along a railroad bridge when he was struck by a freight train. The release says authorities were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), which owns the tracks where the man was hit, says it was a BNSF train that struck him. According to BNSF, the incident did not happen at a designated crossing. The railway company says no train crew members were injured.

Police are still investigating.