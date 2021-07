Police are looking for a pickup that was stolen from a west Salina business during the last few days. Ferco Rental, 264 S. Broadway, reported to police on Monday that sometime between Friday and Monday, someone stole a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $7,500, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup, which has a Kansas tag of 161JUC, had been parked just to the south and west of the Ferco office.