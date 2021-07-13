Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gears Developer Teases Upcoming Unreal 5 Tech Demo “Alpha Point” With Screenshot

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new generation of consoles is here, as well as new and powerful graphic cards. Along with that, you have some natural excitement about what things we’ll see from a technical standpoint. We’ve gotten a taste of that with a tech demo of Epic Games’ upcoming Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that was shown last year running on Sony’s PS5. Now it’s Microsoft’s turn to wow us with the tech, and we got a small taste of that today.

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Gears#Teases#Screenshot#Unreal#Gdc 2021#Official Gdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Seemingly Confirms Custom Clubs In Career Mode

In a press release by EA Sports as reported by Push Square, the developer has seemingly confirmed the existence of custom clubs in the game’s career mode. The press release reportedly teases a new “Create a Club experience”, which seems to suggest that players would finally be able to create custom clubs for the game’s career mode.
Video GamesGamespot

Gears Dev Shows Off Stunning Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Image

The Coalition, the developer of Microsoft's Gears series, has released an image from its upcoming showcase that's focused on Unreal Engine 5 and the new Alpha Point demo. The new image from Alpha Point shows off a beautiful scene inside what looks to be some kind of ruined cavern with a mysterious floating object in the middle. The sun peeks through the ceiling to illuminate the otherwise dark scene for a nice effect.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Xbox is “Actively Investing in New and Risky Games” – Phil Spencer

Microsoft’s portfolio of first party studios has quickly become among the most impressive lineup of developers in the industry, not just because of the stable of IP under their belt, but also because of the talent they employ. The hope, of course, is that that will lead to Microsoft developing the kinds of games that they generally haven’t had much success with in the past.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Warframe: The New War Expansion Reveal Set for July 17th

Warframe has gone through its fair share of updates in the past few years, whether it’s Empyrean or the recent Sisters of Parvos. However, the long-in-development expansion The New War hasn’t received any gameplay till now. That’s about to change on July 17th at 5 PM ET when TennoCon 2021 returns.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cruis’n Blast Releases on September 14th for Nintendo Switch

Cult classic arcade racer Cruis’n Blast is releasing on September 14th for Nintendo Switch. Developed by Raw Thrills and released in 2017, the title was initially only playable in arcades but will be making its home console debut with the Switch version. Check out the latest trailer below to see it in action.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Company of Heroes 3 Announced for PC, Includes New Dynamic Campaign Map

Relic Entertainment and Sega have confirmed that Company of Heroes 3 is in development. It will be coming to PC in late 2022 but a pre-alpha preview is currently available. Head here to check it out, though you’ll need to sign up for a RelicLink account to access it. Check out the reveal and gameplay trailers below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Was the Best-Selling Digital PS4 Game in June

Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch in December last year is unlikely one that will be forgotten any time soon (CD Projekt RED in particular will hopefully have learnt many lessons from it). Shortly after its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was in such a poor state that Sony ended up delisting it from the PlayStation Store entirely, so that the only way to get it on the PS4 was with a physical copy.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected – VFX Updates, Quality of Life Improvements Coming After Feedback

Following the technical alpha that took place in April, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment has outlined changes and improvements coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected. It noted that spells like Lightning, Blizzard and Holy Freeze would be seeing VFX updates to better represent their respective properties. The VFX when monsters were damaged or immobilized by spells and status effects has also undergone a change following feedback.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition Launches October 1st for PS4 and Xbox One

Phoenix Point, Snapshot Games’ spiritual successor to XCOM, didn’t exactly light the world on fire when it released. Nevertheless, it’s received numerous updates, bug fixes and DLC till date and will be coming to Xbox One and PS4 on October 1st. Dubbed the “Behemoth Edition”, this release includes everything from the base game to the DLC.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hotfix Makes it Easier to Achieve Gold in Odin Mine Hideout Trial

Ubisoft is going big with its next Assassin’s Creed, codenamed “Assassin’s Creed Infinity“, and offering an online live-service platform. But that’s still a ways off – in the meantime, the development team is still supporting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Following the release of the Mastery Challenge mode last month, a new hotfix has been released that addresses the scoring in one of the trials.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Maneater DLC Launches on August 31

Maneater might not have been the best game you played in 2020, but it didn’t have to be- it was an open world RPG that allowed you to play as a shark and munch on humans and other things besides while sowing chaos everywhere you went. With a premise like that, it was exactly as fun as it needed to be- and soon, we’re getting more of its.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Octopath Traveler Sequel Possibly Being Teased

If there’s one thing that’s become abundantly clear in the the three years since old school JRPG Octopath Traveler first launched, it’s that the game has become a much bigger success for Square Enix than they may have imagined, to the extent that it’s essentially given life to a whole HD-2D “series” that is following in its footsteps. Considering that success and the game’s sales, most people expect that a sequel is inevitable, and it’s possible that such a sequel is being teased by Square Enix.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Video Showcases Leveling up and Stats

Atlus has been promoting Shin Megami Tensei 5 on the regular with daily videos of the 214 Demons that players can battle, recruit and fuse throughout their strange journey. In a new short video on Twitter, the developer highlighted how leveling works. Like previous titles, leveling up grants points that can be distributed to five stats.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s First Review is in

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has often been regarded as the black sheep of the franchise in the year’s since its launch, but is going to get a new lease of life soon when it launches with revamped visuals and gameplay improvements for the Switch. With its release right around the corner, reviews for it are going to be rolling in soon, and the first of those has arrived, courtesy of Famitsu.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Coalition’s UE5 Xbox Series X|S Tech Demo “Alpha Point” Receives First Screenshot; Public Debut at GDC 2021

The Coalition’s Unreal Engine 5 Xbox Series X|S tech demo “Alpha Point” has received its first screenshot. Microsoft’s Gears of War developer is organizing a visual arts session during this year’s GDC event, during which presentation the studio’s Studio Technical Art Director, Colin Penty, and Technical Director Kate Rayner will be showing off a technical demo of Alpha Point running on Xbox Series X.

Comments / 0

Community Policy