Jerry O’Connell Close To Inking A Deal To Fill Sharon Osbourne's Former Spot On 'The Talk': Report

By Ashley Joy Parker
Ok Magazine
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadies of The Talk, get ready for a shake-up! Jerry O’Connell is reportedly close to signing a deal to become a new full-time co-host on the hit CBS chat show. According to The Wrap, a source said that the 47-year-old actor will effectively replace Sharon Osbourne, who left the program back in March. Another source told the outlet that negotiations between O’Connell and the talk show have been ongoing since at least May.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Sharon Osbourne And Elaine Welteroth's Relationship

Elaine Welteroth took sides after Sharon Osbourne's infamous on-air meltdown on "The Talk," and she didn't come to her co-host's defense. Welteroth joined the daytime talk show in December 2020 after her guest-hosting appearances proved that she was a good fit with the rest of the women. However, the working relationships of everyone on the panel were put to the test when Osbourne had a heated exchange with Sheryl Underwood.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Reportedly Replaces Sharon Osbourne With 'Wendy Williams' Alum

Speculation has been rampant over who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk since her exit from the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. Well now we know who will likely replace Osbourne, as The Wrap reports this past Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot. O'Connell was once up for potentially replacing Wendy Williams during her health struggles, filling in for the host during her absences. But now the Stand By Me star will join the group on The Talk.
TV ShowsPopculture

'The Talk': Carrie Ann Inaba Teases Major Announcement About Her Future on the Show

The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba had some good news to share with fans, teasing an update on her return to the daytime talk show soon. The Dancing With The Stars judge stepped away from the show in April due to health concerns, a few weeks after she discussed her pain caused by her autoimmune conditions. Inaba's departure came just after Sharon Osbourne left the show in March following a CBS internal investigation and her controversial statements on Piers Morgan.
Celebritiesmix93.com

Jerry O’Connell officially joins CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as new co-host

Jerry O’Connell is joining CBS’s ‘The Talk’ as a permanent co-host, replacing Sharon Osbourne who left earlier this year. The 47-year-old O’Connell has guest-hosted the show for the past few months; he joins co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth and Carrie Ann Inaba (who is currently on a leave of absence from the series.)
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

What is Sharon Osbourne's net worth?

Sharon Osbourne has been a staple in global pop culture for decades between appearing on reality television, making cameos in film and television, and of course, being married to one of history's most memorable rock stars. The 68-year-old star found herself in headlines earlier this year after expressing support for...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Sharon Osbourne's replacement on The Talk is announced

Jerry O'Connell has been confirmed as The Talk's new panelist. O'Connell has been a guest host on the daytime talk show for a number of months, but it was recently announced that he is now a permanent member of the panel. He will be replacing Sharon Osbourne, who quit The Talk earlier this year after a discussion about race with her former co-anchor Sheryl Underwood.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

The Talk's Elaine Welteroth responds to leaked backstage recording with Sharon Osbourne: "I was unlawfully recorded without consent"

Welteroth has responded to The Daily Mail's article, allegedly showing her comforting Osbourne after the March 10 show and telling her she was "set up." In a statement to ET, Welteroth said her comments were recorded "without my consent or knowledge. I have refrained from speaking with the press or engaging in dialogue on this issue. I reluctantly wade into this now simply to ensure that, as a Black woman, I am not silenced or side-lined. What I am sharing today is consistent with what I have already shared on camera. Nothing has changed. It is not news that I did not call Sharon a racist and it is certainly not news that the way the show unfolded caught us all by surprise. None of us wanted that day to go how it did and I do not regret sharing these feelings in a private conversation with a colleague. I welcome fair, constructive dialogue and I am no stranger to tough conversations about race. But I will not be vilified for telling the truth, on or off-air. To set the record straight, it was not a hot mic—I was unlawfully recorded without consent. And I never filed a complaint with HR against Sharon Osbourne or anyone else. I am disheartened, however, that my kindness has been taken out of context and weaponized in an attempt to absolve responsibility for someone else’s actions."
Celebritiesthebertshow.com

Jerry O’Connell Is The First Male Host On “The Talk”

Jerry O’Connell has scored a landmark victory for men everywhere, by breaking the glass ceiling and becoming the first male host on “The Talk”!!! He’s taking over for Sharon Osbourne, who was let go in March. The announcement was made on yesterday’s show, and Jerry said, “You ladies have been...
TV & VideosPopculture

Jerry O'Connell Reveals in New Photo How He's 'Getting Close' to 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

Jerry O'Connell is "getting close," and perhaps a little too comfortable, with his new The Talk family. This week, it was announced that the actor and TV personality, who has frequently guest-hosted the CBS chat show in recent months, will join The Talk as a permanent co-host following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and according to O'Connell's most recent social media post, he and his new co-hosts are getting along just fine.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Talk’: Elaine Welteroth Defends Former Co-Host Sharon Osbourne in New Audio

Elaine Welteroth, a co-host on The Talk, was caught on a hot mic soothing a sobbing Sharon Osbourne after an on-camera blowup during the show. The Daily Mail revealed these details, Wednesday, quoting an audio tape of the conversation. The news site said a source, who was not named, provided the audio. The site said the audio was a conversation between Welteroth and Osbourne following a blow up on set. Osbourne was in her dressing room. Welteroth, who still was wearing a microphone, went to comfort the long-time The Talk moderator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Secret audio reveals The Talk's Elaine Welteroth telling Sharon Osbourne she believes there was a "set up"

The Daily Mail says it obtained audio of Welteroth comforting Osbourne in her dressing room after the March 10 episode and telling her "no one thinks she's racist." She also tells Osbourne that she believes the co-hosts were "set up" with heated on-air confrontation over race with Sheryl Underwood that ultimately led to Osbourne's departure after more than a decade.

