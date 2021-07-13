Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Louisville group linked to violent crime spree facing charges of organized crime

By Annabel Thorpe
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fv9uC_0auwTVvB00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A violent crime spree believed to be linked to gang violence on May 10 led five people to their arraignment on Monday, each facing several charges, including organized crime.

"There are many many reasons for the rise in violence, but some of these cases are a result of retaliation between members of different groups of gangs," Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Elizabeth Jones Brown said.

The five accused are Jacob Bell, Virgil Jackson, Reginald Webster, Demetrius Wiley and Ramonta Underwood. They all face charges that range from engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property, running from police, and more.

Police said the group was involved in a drive-by shooting that started at the Manslick Foodmart on Manslick Road. They're accused of then crashing two stolen vehicles while trying to get away.

The Commonwealth Attorney's office said LMPD had been monitoring the case because of its connection to other violent incidents and car thefts.

"The syndication charge reflects on all of them being in a group that acts together to promote violence, so that will be something that I have to prove that they all are in this group or gang," Brown said.

One of Wiley's charges is wanton endangerment in the first degree while a member of a criminal gang. The prosecutor enhanced his wanton endangerment charge from a Class D felony to a Class C felony, since she believes it happened while taking part in or related to gang activity.

According to the Commonwealth Attorney's office, a 2018 law "provides for an enhanced penalty and enhanced parole eligibility for offenses that could place a member of the public at risk of physical injury or death when, at the time, the defendant was a member of a criminal gang and acting for the purpose of benefitting, promoting, or furthering the interests of the gang."

It's the first time in Jefferson County that someone's been charged with an enhanced charge linked to gang activity.

"The additional problem is that members of the public are at risk because we're seeing these incidents take place wherever and whenever these people run into each other," Brown said. "It could be broad daylight, a crowded neighborhood, and it's affecting innocent people."

Brown said this enhancement may be used again if prosecutors can prove the violence is related to gang activity.

"If we have a case where there's a crime of violence, and we believe its in furtherance of gang activity, I anticipate we will be charging that now that it's available," Brown said.

All defendants present at the arraignment plead not guilty. Wiley, Bell and Underwood were all present at the arraignment. Webster joined via phone. Jackson was not present.

The group is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 2.

Comments / 28

CNN

CNN

584K+
Followers
87K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Gang Violence#Crime Spree#Violent Crime#Street Gang#Lmpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
CNN

Metro PD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Lower Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times outside a bar on Lower Broadway early Tuesday morning. Metro Police say the man had an interaction with a woman outside Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar before the woman stabbed him numerous times.
Maryland StatePosted by
CNN

Maryland man charged with sending multiple emails threats to Fauci

(CNN) — Federal agents have arrested a man for allegedly sending threatening emails with derogatory slurs to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. was charged on Monday with threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, according to the criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the District of Maryland.
La Porte, TXPosted by
CNN

At least two dead and four injured after an acetic acid leak at a facility near La Porte, Texas

(CNN) — At least two people are dead and four others injured after an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility near La Porte, Texas, officials said Tuesday. "The leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact. There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended at this time. Emergency officials are working to gather information on potential injuries," the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.
Mount Juliet, TNPosted by
CNN

"I meant what I said," pastor doubles down on church's mask ban

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Mount Juliet Pastor who is no stranger to making headlines is once again raising eyebrows for his church's ban on masks. Greg Locke is pastor at Global Vision Church. He has told followers that they will be asked to leave 'the tent' if they show up in masks. "We will escort you to the door," Locke said in a recent video from his RV in Florida.

Comments / 28

Community Policy