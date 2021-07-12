Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

American Staffordshire Terrier that mauled baby to death is put down as fresh series of attacks sparks call for the dangerous breed to be banned

By Charlotte Karp
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A family dog that mauled a five-week-old baby to death while his parents slept has been euthanised.

The six-year-old American Staffordshire terrier killed the baby boy in his own home in Kariong, on the NSW Central Coast, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pet, which was desexed and registered, was seized by council rangers following the tragedy.

A Central Coast Council spokesperson said it was taken to the vet and put down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUsNc_0auwTMDs00
Pictured: A distraught man outside a home where a newborn baby boy was mauled to death by a staffy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfIuX_0auwTMDs00
Pictured: First responders at a home on the Central Coast after a baby boy was mauled to death by a staffy

'Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this terrible time. The incident remains a police investigation,' they told 7 News.

The vicious attack marked the Staffy's second in just a month, after it was revealed the dog fatally mauled a smaller dog that made its way into the yard.

Its owner, who had been holidaying in Noosa, came home to find her beloved pet dead.

The dog was the subject of a temperament assessment at the request of the council before their baby was killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaVCz_0auwTMDs00
The American Staffordshire terrier (stock image) attacked a neighbour's dog just weeks earlier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJIvx_0auwTMDs00
Pictured: Police and detectives swarm the scene outside a home where a family pet killed a baby

Police and paramedics who arrived were unable to revive the little boy, and he was declared dead on the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, district commander Detective Superintendent Darryl Jobson described the situation as 'a matter of tragic proportions'.

He all first responders who attended the scene will receiving counselling and support after witnessing the devastating scene.

'Our police did perform first-aid upon arrival. They did their best in the circumstances and they are no doubt shaken by the incident,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19y5Ie_0auwTMDs00
The boy's parents were at home when their son was attacked by the dog in Kariong, on the NSW Central Coast

'Anything to do with children of any type, particularly of this nature, is absolutely traumatic.'

The boy's parents were at home when their son was attacked by the dog and were treated for shock.

The attack has renewed calls for American Staffordshire terrier's to be banned in Australia.

Just hours later, in a separate incident, another American Staffordshire terrier savagely attacked a couple walking their groodle dog in Western Sydney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy6SG_0auwTMDs00
Owner Damien Aggio and his wife Tina (pictured with injuries from the dog attack) were strolling down the street in Pemulwuy at about 12pm with their beloved Peaches when 'out of the blue,' the 'killer' dog appeared

Owner Damien Aggio and his wife Tina were strolling down the street in Pemulwuy at around noon with their dog Peaches when 'out of the blue,' the 'killer' canine appeared.

It had escaped its harness and ran across the street before its owner could stop it.

'I heard the owner yelling, "watch out" and I saw this big dog running across the road straight towards us,' he told Nine News.

'It all happened so quickly. I tried to pick up our dog, but it was too late. The big dog had latched onto her by then.

'I was trying to wrestle it off. I was kicking and punching and I had my thumbs in its eyeballs. But it all made no difference.'

Mr Aggio said it took five people to pull the American Staffordshire off the Groodle which was left with horrific injuries and remains in a critical condition after four hours of surgery costing $6,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDTMO_0auwTMDs00
With severe wounds to her hindquarters, vets were uncertain if Peaches (pictured) would make it through the night, but the brave pooch managed to survive.

With severe wounds to her hindquarters, vets were uncertain if Peaches would make it through the night, but the brave dog survived.

Cumberland City Council have now seized the American Staffordshire and police are investigating the incident.

Mr Aggio said American Staffordshire dogs are 'ticking time bombs' and should not be allowed to be kept as pets in Australia.

'They are dangerous dog breeds bred to kill, not protect. If we didn't have the help that we did our dog would be dead... We were totally helpless, It was five minutes of absolute mayhem,' he said.

Comments / 9

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

215K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staffordshire Police#Sparks#Dog#Central Coast Council#Nine News#Cumberland City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

Warning for pet owners as deadly new dog disease that's spread by ticks surfaces in another Australian state after first appearing on the other side of the country

A dog has tested positive to a new deadly disease in Queenland after the tick-borne bacteria was first detected in Western Australia last year. Canine ehrlichiosis is a dog disease caused by infection with the bacteria Ehrlichia canis, and spread by ticks. The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
El Paso, TXNewsweek

Pit Bulls Maul Owner to Death in Her Home

A 59-year-old woman was attacked and killed by her family's two pit bull dogs while at home in Texas over the weekend. The incident took place at about 6 p.m. on Sunday at the 7200 block of Royal Arms Drive in West El Paso, Texas, according to a statement from the El Paso Police Department on Monday.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Two Pet Dogs Get 'Death Sentence' for Attacking a Lawyer

When a man walked by two dogs, nobody expected them to attack him—but they did. Now the pets have allegedly been handed a 'death sentence' for their actions that were captured on video. In a fancy neighborhood in Karachi, Pakistan, two dogs attacked an aged lawyer while he went on...
AnimalsBBC

Euxton stolen puppies retrieved after police stop car

Eight puppies stolen in a burglary were retrieved by police in just under two hours after officers stopped the suspected thieves in a car. Police were called to the burglary at a home in Euxton, Lancashire, on Wednesday afternoon and later acted on a tip-off about the vehicle. They stopped...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Inside the home rocked by Covid tragedy: How generations of the same family lived together before their mum died of the virus - after her removalist twin sons prompted fury by driving to regional NSW

Tight-knit generations of the same family all lived together under one roof before their matriarch, the mum of two Covid-infected removalists who travelled to regional NSW while infected, died with the virus on Monday. The 54-year-old mother of Roni and Ramsin Shawka, 27, was found dead at their home in...

Comments / 9

Community Policy