Wilson's Luke Holman turns down offers from 2 MLB teams, according to his father
More than one Major League Baseball team expressed interest Monday in drafting Wilson right-hander Luke Holman, but the price wasn’t right for him. Craig Holman, Luke’s father, said that his son turned down offers of signing bonuses of $800,000 and $700,000 before two teams made their third-round selections. He said his son had been seeking $1 million. He’s signed a letter of intent to enroll next month at Alabama.www.readingeagle.com
