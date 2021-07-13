Cancel
Wilson's Luke Holman turns down offers from 2 MLB teams, according to his father

By Rich Scarcella
Reading Eagle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one Major League Baseball team expressed interest Monday in drafting Wilson right-hander Luke Holman, but the price wasn’t right for him. Craig Holman, Luke’s father, said that his son turned down offers of signing bonuses of $800,000 and $700,000 before two teams made their third-round selections. He said his son had been seeking $1 million. He’s signed a letter of intent to enroll next month at Alabama.

