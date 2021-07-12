Cancel
Updated Visitor Policy for all Sentara Hospitals

thenewsprogress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective Tuesday, July 6, Sentara will resume standard visitation policies for all Sentara hospitals and outpatient facilities, with some exceptions for COVID-19 positive patients and patients under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19. All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit at this time. Visitor...

www.thenewsprogress.com

Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

COVID Surge Forces Broward Health To Change Visitor Policy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced Wednesday they will begin limiting the number of visitors entering its hospitals to protect caregivers and patients from the possible spread of COVID-19. The changes will take effect starting Thursday and will continue until further notice, officials said. Patients will be allowed one designated visitor a day. Pediatric patients will be allowed two. Broward Health said it currently has 122 COVID-positive patients across its four hospitals. “The numbers nationally – and here in our own hospitals – clearly demonstrate that this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In the past two weeks our COVID patient volume has doubled, but with the exception of a few cases, they are all individuals who’ve unfortunately chosen to not receive the vaccine,” said Joshua Lenchus, D.O., interim chief medical officer of Broward Health. “The vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and is the best means by which you can be protected from COVID-19. Please, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated!”
Mobile, ALWPMI

Infirmary Health announces changes to visitor policy amid COVID spike

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates, Infirmary Health has modified its hospital visitor policy for Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital effective Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Each inpatient will be permitted...
Cullman County, ALPosted by
The Cullman Times

Covid hospitalizations on the rise, CRMC restricts visitors

Cullman Regional Medical Center (CRMC) began restricting the number of visitors and requiring masks inside hospital facilities again as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. CRMC is currently treating 14 covid patients; previously the hospital was treating four to five people a day for covid since the vaccinations became available in December.
Lafayette, LAkadn.com

Ochsner Lafayette General Visitor Policy Changes

In response to a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts, starting at 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, Ochsner Lafayette General will be modifying their restricted visitor policy. "Please note that, for your safety and the safety of our patients, masking is strictly enforced for all employees, patients and guests and those unwilling to comply will be asked to leave –no exceptions."
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

SMH activates ‘No Visitors’ policy starting Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - – Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Sarasota Memorial is activating a “No Visitors” policy with limited exceptions. The temporary change is intended to reduce the number of people in the hospital and protect patients and staff from rising cases of COVID-19 on the Suncoast. The limited exceptions...
Florence, ALWAFF

North Alabama Medical Center makes changes to visitor policy

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hospitals and medical centers are once again changing their visitor policies. Officials with the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence recently announced they were making some changes to their visitor policy. See the new rules and guidelines below:. Two designated support people max are allowed each...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Some hospitals in Jacksonville making changes to visitation policies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some hospitals in Jacksonville are making changes to their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida and around Jacksonville have increased. UF Health Jacksonville said that “due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville and Florida, visitation is limited at this time.” The hospital...
Norman, OKNews On 6

Norman Regional Health System Revises Its Visitors Policy

The Norman Regional Health System is changing its visitor's policy to rise in COVID-19 cases. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, the health system will allow one visitor per patient at a time. Visitors can visit between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. If a visitor wants to stay with...
Public Healthmagnoliareporter.com

FayettevileFlyer.com : COVID forces change in hospital's policies

With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Washington Regional officials announced changes to the hospital’s visitor policy. Beginning today, Washington Regional will reduce visitor hours, reduce the number of visitors allowed in most areas of the hospital, and close the cafeteria, coffee shop and gift shop to visitors.
Health ServicesLockhaven Express

The humane side of COVID hospital policies

Right now I am sitting in my living room, crying. My sister-in-law is in the hospital and in the dying process. Her husband and brother (my husband) were called to come in ASAP. Last Saturday, a day after she was taken to the hospital by ambulance, I was allowed in...
Health ServicesWBOY

WVU Medicine relaxes visitor policy

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine hospitals and clinics started a new visitor policy on Monday, July 19 that has relaxed its COVID restrictions. Two approved visitors may visit any adult inpatient, pediatric inpatient, or obstetrics inpatient unit at any of its affiliated hospitals. Visitors may also leave the facility and come back on the same day.
Public Healthlewispnj.com

Vaccination Policy at Blessing Hospitals

Blessing Health System is reminding those who plan to visit a hospitalized COVID-19 patient to have their COVID vaccination card with them, or they will not be able to visit. This policy has been in effect since early June of this year at Blessing Hospital, Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield and Blessing Health Keokuk. Blessing is issuing the reminder as COVID cases continue to rise in the region. The vaccination policy for those visiting a COVID patient is for the safety of all patients, staff and visitors.
Health ServicesWoodlands Online& LLC

In Response to Growing COVID-19 Cases, Memorial Hermann Updates Visitor Policy, Effective July 21

HOUSTON, TX -- Memorial Hermann remains committed to providing a safe environment for our employees, physicians, and other members of our workforce, as well as patients and their loved ones. In response to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Greater Houston area, Memorial Hermann will modify its visitor policy, effective July 21.
Beaufort, SCWTGS

Visitor restrictions expanded in all Beaufort Memorial Hospital facilities

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort Memorial Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions and is reinforcing safety measures, including mandatory masking regardless of vaccination status, to protect patients, staff and visitors. Starting Thursday, July 29, the hospital said in a release that inpatients may have two designated visitors between 9 a.m. and...
Oklahoma Statenews9.com

Mercy Tightens Visitor Restrictions At All Hospitals, Clinics In Oklahoma

Mercy is revising its visitor policy at all hospital and clinic locations across the state due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Starting Monday, Aug. 2, all patients will be allowed one designated visitor during their in-patient stay or out-patient visit at all Mercy campuses in Oklahoma. While visiting hours may vary, the number of permitted visitors will not.

