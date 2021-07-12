Updated Visitor Policy for all Sentara Hospitals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Health announced Wednesday they will begin limiting the number of visitors entering its hospitals to protect caregivers and patients from the possible spread of COVID-19. The changes will take effect starting Thursday and will continue until further notice, officials said. Patients will be allowed one designated visitor a day. Pediatric patients will be allowed two. Broward Health said it currently has 122 COVID-positive patients across its four hospitals. “The numbers nationally – and here in our own hospitals – clearly demonstrate that this is now primarily a pandemic of the unvaccinated. In the past two weeks our COVID patient volume has doubled, but with the exception of a few cases, they are all individuals who’ve unfortunately chosen to not receive the vaccine,” said Joshua Lenchus, D.O., interim chief medical officer of Broward Health. “The vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and is the best means by which you can be protected from COVID-19. Please, if you haven’t already, get vaccinated!”