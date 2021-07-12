Cancel
Education

SVHEC hosting info sessions for those interested in welding

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (SVHEC) is now recruiting for the next cohort of Welding@SVHEC students. The hands-on training program will prepare individuals to be work-ready welders in 10 months. Training takes place in the 10-bay welding lab in the Innovation Center, located on the SVHEC campus, and is scheduled to begin in late August 2021.

