SVHEC hosting info sessions for those interested in welding

Those interested in advancing their education at any of the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) locations this fall is invited to special “Destination Registration” events. These will be held on Thursday, July 29 and again on Tuesday, Aug. 10 with in-person events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and virtual ones from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will be able to apply for admission, register for classes and have questions answered. Those attending in person can complete orientation as well. There will be refreshments and DMACC giveaways. Vice President of enrollment Services and Student Success, Shelli Allen, says employers reach out to DMACC every day, asking about qualified workers. “If you have a DMACC degree, chances are you’ll have a number of job offers,” she says. She also says we need to work toward getting closer to what we knew as normal. “We’ve all had so many distractions over the past year, but now is the time to refocus our personal goals and careers. Our goal is to help Iowans get prepared and energized for the Fall Semester. And we want them to have some fun at the same time. For more information, log on to destinationregistration.dmacc.edu.