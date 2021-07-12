Cancel
Bell County, TX

18 new Bell coronavirus deaths reported; director says fatalities accumulated, not a spike

By SHANE MONACO
Killeen Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter resuming updates last week, the Bell County Health District’s COVID-19 dashboard now shows 18 new deaths locally. The county’s data now shows a total of 466 deaths in the county from the virus as of Friday — 18 more than the 448 shown by the state dashboard last week.

Laurel County, KYsomerset106.com

As Only 32% Of Laurel Countians Have Been Vaccinated, Health Care Professionals Urge People To Get The Shot

Laurel County has seen an uptick in Covid-19 cases over the past 14 days. 90% of those cases consists of non-vaccinated and those who are only partially vaccinated. As of July 27th, only 32.10% (19,317 people) in Laurel County have been vaccinated. The Delta variant is surging nationwide. It has quickly grown from less than 1% of cases in May to more than 80% now. Emerging data shows the Delta Variant spreads about twice as easily from one person to another and appears to be far more aggressive than the previous strains of the virus. Mark Hensley, Executive Director with the Laurel County Health Department, urges those who are un-vaccinated to get vaccinated. Hensley says the vaccine is the most effective tool at our disposal to combat the virus. Hensley and other health care professionals in Laurel County and throughout the Commonwealth understand that there are people that may be on the fence or opposed to receiving the vaccine for one reason or another, but he encourages them to consult with their primary care physician or one of the providers at the health department. They may help to ease feelings of apprehension about the vaccine and help you make the best decision for you and your family.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Bell County, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Regional hospitalization rate rises to 13.58%; Bell County sees 52 new COVID-19 infections

Bell County continued to see a steady rise in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 Wednesday as cases continued to spike. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Trauma Service Area L — which Bell County accounts for a large portion of — was now the region with the second-highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state. The service area now has 13.58 percent of hospital beds filled with coronavirus patients, just under TSA R in East Texas with 13.61 percent.
Tuolumne, CAmymotherlode.com

36 COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 8 New Cases In Calaveras

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 36 new COVID cases in the county since the report on Monday, split between 21 community cases and 15 Sierra Conservation Center inmates. There are 112 active cases and a total of 6 cases are hospitalized. Health officials say “We understand...
Florence, AZyourvalley.net

Florence sees sharp spike in new coronavirus cases

The Arizona Department of Health Services on July 28 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Florence at 6,965 in the 85132 ZIP code, an increase of 185 from one week ago. Last week, cases stood at 6,780 with an increase of 28 from the week before. More than 90%...
Perry County, OHperrytribune.com

From the health department: The CDC and global health

In today’s interconnected world, a disease threat anywhere can become a health threat in the United States. We know that a disease will take advantage of even the smallest gap or opportunity to spread and grow. Close contact with infected individuals, unsanitary living conditions or inadequate water supplies are just a few of the many ways that diseases can spread. With the ease and speed of global travel, along with rapidly expanding commerce and trade between countries, it is more important than ever to recognize these gaps and close them before the infectious diseases spread to the United States.
HealthKilleen Daily Herald

Baylor Scott & White, Ascension employees required to be vaccinated

Responding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, two health care companies — including Baylor Scott & White Health — announced that they will now require vaccinations for its employees. All employees as well as providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, according...
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan Health Officials Report 1,762 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,762 new coronavirus cases and 19 additional deaths since Friday. In total, Michigan has had 901,683 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,902 total confirmed COVID-related deaths. Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDHHS since the last web update report. Over...
Bell County, TXfox44news.com

Bell County Public Health District changes COVID-19 Threat Level

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District will change the COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 3 (Moderate) to Level 2 (Significant) due to higher incidence rate and hospitalizations. The Health District tracks local COVID-19 data and reports to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Adventist Health Sonora Implementing New COVID Protocols

Sonora, CA — With a recent increase in community COVID-19 cases, Adventist Health Sonora is implementing some additional measures. For example, the Emergency Department is now testing all admitted patients for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, to reduce the potential for transmission. As a precaution, patients admitted in other departments will be tested if they cannot verify receiving the vaccination.

