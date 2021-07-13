Cancel
Public Safety

Three injured in two separate shootings near bowling alley, official says

By Joseph S. Pete joseph.pete@nwi.com, 219-933-3316
Princeton Daily Clarion
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOLTON — Two separate shootings outside a south suburban bowling alley left three people wounded Sunday night. Police investigated a case of aggravated battery with a firearm near 8 p.m. Sunday at Dolton Bowl at 1401 Sibley Blvd., Dolton village spokesman Sean Howard said. "On the above date and time,...

#Shooting#Bowling Alley#Chrysler
Public Safety
