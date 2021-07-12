Cancel
NHL

Ex-NBC analyst Pierre McGuire joins Senators front office

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierre McGuire's knowledge of where seemingly everyone in the NHL played pee-wee, junior or college hockey will now go to use in a setting far more private than national television. The longtime NBC Sports analyst returned to his team front office roots Monday, joining the Ottawa Senators as senior vice...

