On its website, Mercedes-Benz describes the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S as "a four-door supercar." This is a bit much, notwithstanding the fact that at 16 mpg in the city, it is about as thirsty as one. Mention a supercar built for four and - for me at least - the image of the $1.7 million Koenigsegg Gemera would spring to mind, or the menacing and tactical Lamborghini Urus, or even the Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Not a car that, from the outside, looks like what it is: a Mercedes sedan.