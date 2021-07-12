Cancel
Pennsylvania State

New Pennsylvania law looks to increase support for those fighting addiction

By Natalie Kapustik
thecentersquare.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Legislation to give families the chance at a lifesaving intervention for drug rehabilitation patients who check themselves out of a treatment facility against medical advice was passed by Pennsylvania lawmakers and signed into law. Act 41 of 2021, originally House Bill 944, was introduced by Rep....

