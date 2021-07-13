Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 555 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Parks, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Raymond Boy Scout Camp and White Horse Lake Campground. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0