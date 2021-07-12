Cancel
NFL

Derek Carr had an impressive showing in celebrity golf tournament

By Levi Edwards
Raiders
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Raiders' players and legends went from the field to the tee last weekend. The American Century Championship -- held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. -- hosted a plethora of actors, musicians and Hall of Fame athletes including Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and John Smoltz. Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro won the tournament – in the memory of his late father who passed last Wednesday.

