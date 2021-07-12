Derek Carr had an impressive showing in celebrity golf tournament
Several Raiders' players and legends went from the field to the tee last weekend. The American Century Championship -- held at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev. -- hosted a plethora of actors, musicians and Hall of Fame athletes including Justin Timberlake, Charles Barkley and John Smoltz. Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro won the tournament – in the memory of his late father who passed last Wednesday.www.raiders.com
