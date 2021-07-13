Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT * At 855 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pennsuco, or near Miramar, moving west at 25 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Weston, Doral, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Springs, Medley, Palm Springs North, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Country Club, Pennsuco and Miramar Parkway And University Drive.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah Gardens, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
City
Palm Springs North, FL
City
Miami Lakes, FL
City
Doral, FL
City
Miramar, FL
County
Broward County, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
West Park, FL
City
Miami Springs, FL
City
Opa-locka, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Miami Dade#Severe Weather#Inland Broward County#Nws Miami#National Weather Service#Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
POTUSNBC News

Vaccine mandate for federal workers under strong consideration by White House

WASHINGTON — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal workers be vaccinated for Covid or abide by stringent protocols, like regular testing and mask wearing, said sources familiar with the discussions. No decision has been finalized and further details are expected later this week after a policy review, one...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy