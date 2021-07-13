Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT * At 855 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pennsuco, or near Miramar, moving west at 25 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hialeah, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Weston, Doral, Miami Lakes, Cooper City, Hialeah Gardens, Opa-Locka, West Park, Miami Springs, Medley, Palm Springs North, Intersection I-75 And Griffin Road, Country Club, Pennsuco and Miramar Parkway And University Drive.alerts.weather.gov
