THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Paris explained her new living situation to Zende. Carter and Quinn gave in to their passion regardless of the consequences. Steffy garnered a new perspective on Finn. Zende and Paris decided the status of their relationship. Katie and Brooke spent sister time together. Finn was ecstatic when Steffy gave him some fantastic news. Steffy and Finn prepared for the wedding of the century. Wait to See: Quinn irks Brooke by making an unexpected visit to Eric. Carter walks a fine line between his agreement with Eric and his feelings for Quinn. Finn’s dad surprises him and Steffy with a pre-wedding visit.