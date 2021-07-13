Stephen A. Smith Apologizes, Says His Shohei Ohtani Comments Were 'Clearly Insensitive and Regrettable'
Stephen A. Smith says he’s “sincerely sorry” for his comments about baseball star Shohei Ohtani. The ESPN commentator tweeted out a lengthy apology on Monday after his statements on the morning talk show First Take — that Ohtani, a native of Japan, “contributes to harming the game” by not speaking fluent English and using a translator — went viral and drew widespread backlash.tvline.com
Comments / 2