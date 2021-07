One of America’s comedy legends would be celebrating their 97th today. Don Knotts’ birthday is a great time to sit back and reflect on his contributions to American TV and film. Of course, he is mostly known as Barney Fife, the bumbling deputy on The Andy Griffith Show. It was all the way back on this day in 1924 when Knotts came into the world as Jesse Donal Knotts. A native of Morgantown, West Virginia, the comedian and actor went on to star in tons of classics.