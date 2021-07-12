Cancel
Taylor, TX

Man dies in rollover crash

taylorpress.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody A Taylor man is dead after a single-vehicle, rollover collision that occurred in the 1100 block of T.H. Johnson Drive. On Friday, July 9, at 6:20 pm, Taylor Police responded to reports of the collision from several callers. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Nissan Rouge, driven by Anton George Kroschewsky, 84, of Taylor, was traveling eastbound in the 1100 block of T.H. Johnson Drive when it struck a legally parked vehicle on the south side of the roadway and rolled over.

