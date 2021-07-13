Cancel
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville rallies past HiToms

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 15 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martinsville weathered the HiToms’ early five-run inning and charged to 10-5 Coastal Plain League victory Saturday night at Finch Field.

Down 2-0, High Point/Thomasville (18-12) scored all of its runs in the fourth. Thomas Caufield smacked a two-run homer to tie the score, and Hogan Windish drove in the rest with a bases-clearing double.

Martinsville (13-19) regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gabe Golob was the losing pitcher. Chance Harris struck out five in relief.

CUSICK DRAFTED BY BRAVESWINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest standout Ryan Cusick, who earned 2020 Coastal Plain League Pitcher of the Year honors playing for the HiToms, was picked 24th in the first round of the Major League baseball draft by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Cusick struck out 40 batters in 23⅔ innings and had a 1.14 ERA as a member of the HiToms last year. He is the second former HiTom to be chosen in the first round of the MLB draft. Wade Townsend of Rice was chosen eighth in 2004 and 2005.

As a Demon Deacon, Cusick struck out 206 batters in 158 innings and earned 10 victories in 35 appearances..

AMATEUR GOLF CAROLINAS AMATEURASHEVILLE — High Point native Davis Womble finished fourth in the 72-hole Carolinas Amateur that ended Sunday at Biltmore Forest Country Club.

Womble shot 70-66-69-71 for 4-under-par 276, six shots behind winner Scott Harvey of Greensboro, who carded a final round 65.

JIMMY ANDERSON BOYSJACKSONVILLE — Sean Finan of Wesleyan Christian Academy tied for 21st in the 36-hole CGA Jimmy Anderson Invitational that ended Sunday at Jacksonville Country Club.

Finan carded 75-73 for four-over par 148 and finished 10 shots behind winner Jonathan Honeywell of Southern Pines.Calvin Hawkins of Lexington tied for third at 140.

LOCAL RACING BOWMAN GRAY STADIUMWINSTON-SALEM — Tim Brown led all of a 100-lap NASCAR Modified feature Saturday night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Brandon Ward finished second, followed by Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg, Burt Myers and Danny Bohn. Bussy Beavers of Trinity was 20th.

Zack Clifton and Zack Ore split wins in 20-lap Sportsman races. Spencer Martin of Wallburg was sixth and 11th while Mitch Gales of Thomasville was sixth and eighth.

David Creed was the winner of a 20-lap Street Stock race. Trinity residents Corey Rose, Christian Joyce and Brian Rose were sixth, seventh and 10th, respectively.

Blaine Curry and A.J. Sanders won Stadium Stock races. Thomasville residents D.J. Dean and Jeffrey Burrow were sixth and 10th, respectively, in the race won by Curry.

