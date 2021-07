The 12U Silver Bullets went 5-0 this past weekend at Penn State and claimed the gold bracket state championship. Elimination Sunday started with a two-hit shutout tossed by Alexis Frey. That game seeded the Bullets directly to the semifinal game where Haley Litzelman earned the win and only allowed two runs in the game putting the girls in the championship game. Lydia Kresock then tossed a complete game for the win in the championship.