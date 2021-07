(OLNEY) The Critter Classic Golf Outing is also scheduled for Saturday, July 24th, to be held at the Richland Country Club in Olney in the morning. It’s a two person team challenge at $150 per team with tee times to start at 8:00. The unique format includes “alternate shot” for holes one through six, “best ball” for holes seven through twelve, and “scramble” for holes thirteen through eighteen. There will be four flights, all pre-flighted, with cash payouts and prizes, closest to pin challenges, and two long drive contests. The sign up deadline is July 22nd. For more details or to get registered, call the Country Club at 618-395-1661.