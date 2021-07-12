Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Southeast Iowa reporting lowest levels of COVID-19 vaccination in the state

By Ethan Stein
KCRG.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 47% of Iowans are vaccinated across the state, but many counties in southeast Iowa have vaccinated a much lower percentage of their population. The southeast region has a lower vaccination rate than any other region across the state, which experts said will increase the likelihood of a COVID-19 outbreak. Davis, Decatur, Keokuk, Mahaska, Lucas, Monore, Wayne, Appanoose, Van Buren, Jefferson, Des Moines, and Lee Counties all have vaccination rates below 40%.

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Decatur City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Epidemiologist#Iowans#The University Of Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
SportsABC News

Gymnasts support US women, Biles after silver finish in Tokyo

Gymnasts have been showering support for the U.S. women's gymnastics team after winning the silver medal in Tokyo -- and particularly for Simone Biles and her decision to withdraw from the competition. Biles competed on the opening rotation of vault Tuesday in the team competition but decided not to compete...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy