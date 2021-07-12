Southeast Iowa reporting lowest levels of COVID-19 vaccination in the state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 47% of Iowans are vaccinated across the state, but many counties in southeast Iowa have vaccinated a much lower percentage of their population. The southeast region has a lower vaccination rate than any other region across the state, which experts said will increase the likelihood of a COVID-19 outbreak. Davis, Decatur, Keokuk, Mahaska, Lucas, Monore, Wayne, Appanoose, Van Buren, Jefferson, Des Moines, and Lee Counties all have vaccination rates below 40%.