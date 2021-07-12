Cancel
Music

So Grosse | Such Pointe | Much Blank #22: F006 – Miami Blues (’90)

By www.facebook.com/blakeicollier
filminquiry.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Inquiry presents So Grosse, Such Pointe, Much Blank, a podcast obsessively devoted to contextualizing and celebrating Grosse Pointe Blank (1997). Each week, join hosts Blake I. Collier and Joe George for a deep dive into the discographies and filmographies of all the cast, crew, and musicians featured in the film as well as a minute-by-minute analysis and interviews with first-time viewers, critics, cast & crew, etc.!

www.filminquiry.com

Comments / 0

Jennifer Jason Leigh
Alec Baldwin
#Miami Blues#Grosse Pointe Blank#F006#Redcircle#The So Grosse#Much Blank#Google Podcasts#Radiopublic
