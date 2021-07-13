Cancel
UN calls for global database of human gene editing research

By Associated Press
Boston Herald
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The World Health Organization issued new recommendations Monday on human genome editing, calling for a global registry to track “any form of genetic manipulation” and proposing a whistle-blowing mechanism to raise concerns about unethical or unsafe research. The U.N. health agency commissioned an expert group in late 2018...

#Un#Global Health#Gene#Dna#Un#U N#Chinese
