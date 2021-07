Sun Belt College Baseball League Championship Series. Baseball is a game of second and even third chances but its also a game that needs to be played out on the field, not on a piece of paper. On paper, the Santa Rita Warthogs had no business sweeping the Catalina Aztecs in the championship series of the Sun Belt College League this week but the Warthogs came alive at the right time of the season and the clinching 9-8 victory Thursday night at Kino Stadium put that determination on display.