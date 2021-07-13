Cancel
Barton County, KS

Barton GED orientation sessions start Aug. 17

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 15 days ago
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week GED Preparation Class. However, orientation sessions are required before starting the class. Students must attend all orientation sessions in-person, which will be held on August 17, 19 and 24. Students have the option of a 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. time slot.

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
