Barton GED orientation sessions start Aug. 17

After several weeks of adequate soil moisture for almost all of the state, as of July 20 much of the central part of Kansas is rated as abnormally dry. This still includes all of Barton County except for the southwest corner of the county. Pawnee County is still okay but most of Stafford County is also abnormally dry. The recent rains didn’t alleviate the growing problem. Remember though that individual areas may have received more (or less) precipitation. The six to ten-day outlook (July 27 to 31) indicates well above normal temperatures and precipitation for our area with our area in the well-below normal precipitation bullseye. Not good news for developing corn kernels, flowering soybeans, and sorghum starting to head out. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (July 29 to August 4) indicates more of the same with our area in the hot, dry bullseye. Today, there’s a growing problem in agriculture, one that is steadily becoming more and more significant. However, it’s also an opportunity for many individuals. We’re speaking about the labor shortage.