Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Legends sweep series with Rockers

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 15 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington crushed the Rockers 12-1 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game series over the weekend at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Legends smashed 14 hits, 10 of them as they scored six runs (three in the fourth and three in the sixth) off losing pitcher Bryce Hensley. Lexington added five in the seventh, four of them when Tillman Pugh belted a grand slam.

The Rockers scratched out their run in the first on Stephen Cardullo’s sacrifice fly.

Lexington improved to 26-13 while High Point dropped to 18-22.

On Saturday, the Legends regained the lead by scoring four runs in the eighth and defeated the Rockers 12-9.

High Point enjoyed a 9-8 lead when Jordan Pacheo laced a score-tying RBI single.

D.J. Peterson scored the go-ahead run when Joe Johnson unleashed a wild pitch, and Ben Aklinski followed with a two-run triple.

The Rockers scored one in the first on Cardullo’s double and one in the second on Jare Mitchell’s eighth homer of the year.

Lexington plated four runs in the third to lead for the first time. Jerry Downs hit his seventh homer of the season in the third and Gary DiSarcina popped a run-scoring single to make it 4-4.

After the Legends went up 7-4 in the fourth, the Rockers clawed back, scoring two in the sixth on Johnny Fields’ RBI double and James McOwen’s RBI single,and made it 7-7 on Mitchell s run-scoring single in the sixth.

Down 8-7 after seven, Jerry Downs tied it with a RBI single and the Rockers went ahead for the final time on a bases-loaded walk.

The Rockers return home for a doubleheader against Gastonia today at 5:05 p.m.

It begins a run of seven games in six days at Truist Point stadium.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
189
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Disarcina
Person
D.j. Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitaker Bank Ballpark#High Point#Legends#Rockers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Robertson readies for Olympics with Rockers

HIGH POINT — On the way to Tokyo, David Robertson picked up a pitching win in Truist Point stadium Tuesday night. Preparing to play in Olympics as a member of the U.S. team, the former Major League All-Star and World Series winner, tossed a shutout inning as the Rockers defeated Gastonia 7-2 in the second of two seven inning games and rebounded from a flat 8-1 loss in the first.
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

KP 11U team sweeps series for district win

Kennedy Park 11U baseball Coach Matt Winkler would like nothing more than to see his team dominate at this week’s sub-state tournament and clinch a state berth. But for now, he’ll take a district championship, especially after Little League Baseball and Little League Softball tournaments were not played in 2020 due to the pandemic.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Rockers pound Gastonia, 12-1

HIGH POINT — A thunderstorm that delayed the start 45 minutes proved to be one of the few things that stymied the Rockers on Wednesday. Cooper Casad delivered the club’s best pitching start of the season, allowing one hit over seven innings, and the offense turned in one of its best performances, highlighted by Michael Russell producing the first five-hit outing in franchise history and Stephen Cardullo smacking a three-run homer to become the first recipient of a home-run chain he helped develop early in the day, as High Point rolled to a 12-1 victory over Gastonia.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Knights sweep two-game nonleague series with Driveline

The Corvallis Knights put together a five-run third inning Wednesday afternoon in a 9-1 win against Driveline to sweep a two-game nonleague series at Goss Stadium. Nick Vogt had three hits, Spencer Scott two hits and two RBIs, Jacob Weiss a triple and Ethan Loveless and Tanner Smith each a double.
Baseballfortmillprepsports.com

Post 43 Juniors sweep Richland in first round series

A back-and-forth battle saw Fort Mill Post 43 Juniors come out on top with an 8-7 win over Richland Post 215 to sweep their first-round playoff series against the Columbia based team Tuesday. Post 43 will now move onto the second round, another best-of-three series against Lexington. That series starts...
Lexington, KYBay Net

Legends Blow Past Blue Crabs In Series Opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends (27-13) took round one of a heavyweight battle on Tuesday evening, blowing out the Blue Crabs (22-19) in a showdown between first place teams. The Legends’ bats exploded in the early going and never looked back, landing on a 10-1 uppercut victory. After struggling...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Rockers pound Honey Hunters, 12-1

HIGH POINT — A thunderstorm that delayed the start 45 minutes proved to be one of the few things that stymied the Rockers on Wednesday night. Cooper Casad delivered the club’s best pitching start of the season, allowing one hit over seven innings, and the offense turned in one of its best performances, highlighted by Michael Russell producing the first five-hit outing in franchise history and Stephen Cardullo smacking a three-run homer to become the first recipient of a home-run chain he helped develop early in the day, as High Point rolled to a 12-1 victory over Gastonia.
MLBallfans.co

Tides’ losing streak extends to seven as Memphis nears series sweep

The Norfolk Tides dropped their seventh game in a row Saturday night, losing 9-5 to Memphis before 6,205 fans in Tennessee. The host Redbirds have won the first five games of a Triple-A East series that will end with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday contest. Yet again, Lane Thomas was the...
MLBMLB

Cubs can't sweep but end series encouraged

PHOENIX -- The Cubs came out of the All-Star break hoping to play better baseball. They wanted to put their recent struggles behind them, block out the trade rumors and focus on trying to make a postseason push in the second half. For much of the weekend, the Cubs accomplished...
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Handful of Home Runs Guide RiverDogs to Series Sweep

The Charleston RiverDogs received two home runs each from Heriberto Hernandez and Abiezel Ramirez on the way to a 14-2 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets in front of a crowd of 3,909 on Sunday evening at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs scored a combined 36 runs in the final two games of the set, completing a six-game sweep. The squad owns a 6.5 game lead over the Carolina Mudcats, the team with the second-best record in the Low-A East.
Martinsville, VAPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Martinsville rallies past HiToms

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martinsville weathered the HiToms’ early five-run inning and charged to 10-5 Coastal Plain League victory Saturday night at Finch Field. Down 2-0, High Point/Thomasville (18-12) scored all of its runs in the fourth. Thomas Caufield smacked a two-run homer to tie the score, and Hogan Windish drove in the rest with a bases-clearing double.
MLBchatsports.com

Corbin Burnes dominates as Brewers shutout Reds, 8-0, to secure series sweep

The pitching staff was in a tough spot for the Milwaukee Brewers heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. The bullpen picked up a big workload in Saturday’s extra-inning game, and Brad Boxberger’s status was up in the air with his shoulder issue. Fortunately for the Menomonee Valley Nine, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes stepped up in a big way and shut down the opposition on the way to securing a three-game weekend sweep.
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Cincinnati Suffers Ugly Series Sweep Against Brewers

Well, that was not pretty. Entering the All-Star break with a bunch of momentum after rattling off three consecutive victories in Milwaukee to move within four games in the National League Central, the Reds had the wheels fall off this weekend. Now, Cincy sits at 48-45 and a full 7.0 games behind the Brewers in the division.
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers 7, Rangers 5: Another series, another sweep

The Tigers were looking for a perfect 7-0 homestand on Thursday afternoon, in the finale of a four-game series against the Rangers. They got it, and the four-game sweep of Texas, with a 7-5 getaway-day victory, remaining the only undefeated post-All-Star Break team in baseball. Tyler Alexander got the start...
MLBwbut.com

Mets complete six-run comeback to avoid series sweep

The New York Mets came back from a 6-0 first inning deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 Sunday at PNC Park. The victory helped the Mets avoid a Pirates series sweep. Rich Rodriguez took the loss, allowing a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy