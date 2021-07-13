Legends sweep series with Rockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington crushed the Rockers 12-1 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game series over the weekend at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Legends smashed 14 hits, 10 of them as they scored six runs (three in the fourth and three in the sixth) off losing pitcher Bryce Hensley. Lexington added five in the seventh, four of them when Tillman Pugh belted a grand slam.

The Rockers scratched out their run in the first on Stephen Cardullo’s sacrifice fly.

Lexington improved to 26-13 while High Point dropped to 18-22.

On Saturday, the Legends regained the lead by scoring four runs in the eighth and defeated the Rockers 12-9.

High Point enjoyed a 9-8 lead when Jordan Pacheo laced a score-tying RBI single.

D.J. Peterson scored the go-ahead run when Joe Johnson unleashed a wild pitch, and Ben Aklinski followed with a two-run triple.

The Rockers scored one in the first on Cardullo’s double and one in the second on Jare Mitchell’s eighth homer of the year.

Lexington plated four runs in the third to lead for the first time. Jerry Downs hit his seventh homer of the season in the third and Gary DiSarcina popped a run-scoring single to make it 4-4.

After the Legends went up 7-4 in the fourth, the Rockers clawed back, scoring two in the sixth on Johnny Fields’ RBI double and James McOwen’s RBI single,and made it 7-7 on Mitchell s run-scoring single in the sixth.

Down 8-7 after seven, Jerry Downs tied it with a RBI single and the Rockers went ahead for the final time on a bases-loaded walk.

The Rockers return home for a doubleheader against Gastonia today at 5:05 p.m.

It begins a run of seven games in six days at Truist Point stadium.