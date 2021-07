The always intriguing Not One of Us has gone to slimmer issues. I have two at hand. January opens, appropriately enough, with “January House“, an absolutely lovely story by Alexandra Seidel. Isla Glas returns to her childhood home perforce, as her mother has died and she’s now the last of her family. The house is weird in enchanting ways – the seven bells (which sound like running water, or raging fire, or spoiling life, or past, present, and future, or silence) and the horns, such as the drinking horn, which tries to get Isla drunk. And the hunting horn, which summons, it seems, a Fae. Isla, of course, knows not to invite a Fae in, or to flirt with him, or give him her name… and of course, therein lies, eventually, the story.