The LGBTQ community in Georgia has faced continued violence after a Pride event was attacked by counterprotesters in Tbilisi last week. Statements of support for the LGBTQ community have poured in from around the world. But some politicians say more action is needed. Now, advocates say the European Commission made a step in the right direction by launching legal proceedings against Hungary and Poland for introducing laws the bloc says discriminate against LGBTQ people. The World’s Bianca Hillier reports that LGBTQ advocates in Tbilisi are looking for similar support.