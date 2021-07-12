Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lando Norris had watch stolen after attending Euro 2020 final at Wembley

By Reuters
ESPN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen from his wrist in an incident outside Wembley Stadium following the Euro 2020 final. Norris, who was unharmed in the incident, attended the final in which England lost on penalties to Italy. In a statement issued on Monday night, McLaren...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#England#Italy#Mclaren#British#Grand Prix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Euro
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

How double-jabbed PIERS MORGAN caught Covid in Wembley chaos: Star reveals in Mail On Sunday his week of misery after virus controls collapsed at Euros final

Piers Morgan has revealed that he caught Covid. during the crowd chaos that marred Wembley's Euro Championships final - despite being double-jabbed. In a powerful account for tomorrow's Mail on Sunday, the 56-year-old broadcaster - one of the strongest critics of the government's pandemic policies - describes how the virus triggered a raging fever, chills and violent coughing and sneezing fits before leaving him exhausted and fearful of what might be to come next.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
UEFAsportswar.com

Euro final played at Wembley with a huge home crowd

Was fun to watch. If it was a round of 16 or regular season friendly between say Serbia and Hungary, who would care or watch, no matter the skills they have?. I have watched enough soccer in my almost 75 years including many youth and college games ( I only watch UVA and the college cup) to observe that kicking the ball back and forth to a teammate about 15 yards away and often backwards is not exciting to watch and is completely boring, which unfortunately is what happens over half of the time even at the highest levels of soccer. If there were more legitimate scoring chances it would be a much better game to watch and play, but the powers that be are not going to change the rules. The other thing about scoring in soccer is that too many goals are scored on lucky bounces in the box, which is not a skill.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

FA launch independent review into Euro 2020 final after ‘disgraceful Wembley scenes’

The FA has confirmed an independent review is underway to ensure the “disgraceful scenes” at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final are never repeated.The final on 11 July, where Italy beat England in a penalty shootout to clinch their second European title, was marred by violence and disorder.Fans and officials clashed both inside and around the stadium, despite the Met Police urging fans not to travel to Wembley if they did not have a ticket.Many fans ignored this advice and breached security cordons, as well as charging into the perimeter area of the stadium ahead of kick-off, with...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Men sought over Wembley final disorder

Images of seven men being sought in connection with disorder which saw ticketless fans try to force their way into Wembley ahead of the Euro 2020 final have been released by police. Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates before the match on 11...

Comments / 0

Community Policy