Lando Norris had watch stolen after attending Euro 2020 final at Wembley

Was fun to watch. If it was a round of 16 or regular season friendly between say Serbia and Hungary, who would care or watch, no matter the skills they have?. I have watched enough soccer in my almost 75 years including many youth and college games ( I only watch UVA and the college cup) to observe that kicking the ball back and forth to a teammate about 15 yards away and often backwards is not exciting to watch and is completely boring, which unfortunately is what happens over half of the time even at the highest levels of soccer. If there were more legitimate scoring chances it would be a much better game to watch and play, but the powers that be are not going to change the rules. The other thing about scoring in soccer is that too many goals are scored on lucky bounces in the box, which is not a skill.