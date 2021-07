LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Thousands of trees, debris from five demolished homes and vehicles have littered the Cache la Poudre River in Larimer County after landslides along the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. One woman has been confirmed deceased, at least three other people, two men and a woman, are still unaccounted for. The most heavily damaged and concerning area of the flash flooding happened along Highway 14 and Black Hollow Road. A single-lane wooden bridge is holding back thousands of charred trees from barreling down the Poudre Canyon. The same bridge is also holding back the frame of at least...