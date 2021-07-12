Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Win This Prize Package and You’ll Be the Master of Chillin’ and Grillin’

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are smack dab in the middle of summertime, which means there is plenty of beautiful weather left and plenty of chances to grill out. There's nothing quite like the taste of a burger, dog, brat, or chicken fresh from the grill. Pair that up with an ice-cold beverage and a comfy chair and you're pretty much set. That, my friend, is what you call chillin' and grillin'. And let me tell you, we have assembled a grand prize package that will instantly up your outdoor game to a master level.

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Yeti Tundra#Wkdq Fm#Wgbf Fm#Wdks Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Oreo Introduces New Protection Plan for Your Cookies

If you have ever had someone steal food from you, you know it is one of the worst feelings ever. Especially when the food that was stolen was something you could not wait to eat yourself. Probably one of the most stealable foods has to be cookies, or in this case, Oreos. Luckily, the fine folks at Oreo have devised a way for you to hide milk’s favorite cookie.
Food & DrinksPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Lay’s New Potato Chips Taste Like Doritos, Funyuns, and Cheetos

Lay's has just released three new flavors of potato chips based on popular chip brands. Like millions, I am a major fan of potato chips. It's truly a comfort food and the perfect late-night snack. We all have our go-to brands and flavors. For me it's Lay's Salt and Vinegar. I could eat a whole bag in one sitting. However, when it comes to chips, I'll pretty much eat any kind. Especially the unique flavors that brands release from time to time. Lay's especially, is notorious at releasing fun, and sometimes strange limited edition flavors. That trend is continuing with the release of three new flavors that I have to try.
Home & GardenPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

This New DIY Pool May Be the Way to Go for Summer 2021

Even though it has gone pretty fast, there is still plenty of summertime left to soak up. Now, I know that the last year and a half has not been stellar for would-be pool owners. I talked with my fiancé’s family this past weekend and they have had to wait almost two years to get their new pool put in. Like a lot of things in short supply these days, it all boils down to supply and shipment issues caused by the pandemic. However, there is hope to still put in your very own pool this summer! Well, depending on if you are willing to let your inner farm child out.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

These 25 Little-Known Evansville Fun Facts May Blow Your Mind

There are several well-known facts about our hometown of Evansville. For example, we know Don Mattingly, Lilly King, Bob Griese, and a couple more famous faces were born and raised here before life took them outside the city limits to become household names. But, Evansville has been around for over 200 years and over the course of that time, the city has had its fair share of contributions to the world, some lesser-known than others, and many I'll assume you had no idea about.
AnimalsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Wesselman Woods Hosting Weekly Animal Encounters Through August

There's always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. And throughout the summertime, you can get up close and personal with the animals of Wesselman Woods with their weekly animal encounter series.
Newburgh, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Annual River Basin Blues Fest Moving to Newburgh’s Friedman Park This Saturday

After having no choice but to cancel last year's event due to the pandemic, the River Basin Blues Fest is back this year and taking place at a new location. For years, the annual festival had taken place at Burdette Park on Evansville's west side. This year, they're packing up the gear and heading east to Newburgh. Specifically, the outdoor amphitheater at Friedman Park off Oak Grove Road.
InternetPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Good News – Facebook Group Surprises Waitress with $1000 Tip

My family and I just got back from a quick trip to St. Louis. This was my first trip back since we toured the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and checked out the Soda Fountain. I decided to join a few different Facebook groups to get more ideas about places to visit in St. Louis. One of those had a very touching story, and I had to share it with you.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

How Does a Disney Fan Choose the Best ‘Toy Story’ Movie?

This week we played This or That with Clay Prindle - it was the second time around for the Children's Museum of Evansville's Marketing & Communications Manager. Clay is one of our favorites and we knew this would be a good episode. Clay is in the perfect place at cMoe, because I think of him as a big kid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. He is so knowledgeable about all different aspects of pop culture - he knows what he likes and he's able to articulate why.
LifestylePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Sweaty Sleepers, Rejoice! The Best Cooling Bedding to Keep You Calm, Cool & Collected

If you’re a naturally sweaty sleeper prone to tossing, turning and throwing minor “it’s so HOT” fits in the middle of the night, please know that you aren’t alone in the world (because, for starters, I’m right there with you). Luckily, there are a few solutions out there to turn your bed into the cooling oasis you dream of without cranking up the AC. From sheets and mattress toppers to cooling pillows and entire sleep systems, I've got you covered.
Food & DrinksPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn is Out and I Need Some in My Life

There's a new Cinnamon Toast Crunch product on the market now that sounds like it would make the perfect snack food. I'll go on record by saying that Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the best cereal out there period. I love it even more as an adult than I did as a kid somehow. It's packed full of flavor and is one of those cereals that you can just eat right out of the box. However, if you choose to pour it in a bowl and mix it with milk, that's some of the best milk you'll ever drink!
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Crumbl Cookies Now Open In Evansville

Evansville's newest cookie shop has officially opened and it's amazing. Crumbl Cookies, located on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side held its grand opening event today. For those who don't know, Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that prides itself on making huge, warm, and fresh cookies of all kinds. They are known for their chocolate chip cookies but they have a huge variety. Crumbl Cookies also has a weekly rotating menu that gives you a variety of new and unique flavors to choose from each week.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Is It Weird to Have a Death Planner?

Ok, so I have a confession. Though I'm perfectly healthy and don't plan on giving up the ghost anytime soon, I keep a mental list of the music I want to be played at my memorial. In fact, I've done more than a little funeral planning. I've been clear with my husband, mom, and even daughter about my wishes to be cremated. I've even gone so far as to mentally plan out my funeral sequence of events with me being the emcee - by video of course. Listen, I'm not a control freak by nature but I just want it to be right, you know? I also want it to be fun. I love making people laugh and having a good time. I don't want my last big day to be all sad and dreary! I am going to need a jazz band and a third-line parade and a phenomenal meal and the best guest speakers to tell the funniest stories. Is anyone writing this down?
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Live Nation Is Offering $20 Tickets To Nearly 1,000 Concerts

We are finally getting to go to concerts after over a year of missing out on them and Live Nation is making the return of concerts even sweeter. It's no secret that the pandemic has caused us to miss out on a lot of things that we love. Concerts being one of them. Things are finally getting back to a sense of normalcy now. We've been announcing several concerts making their way to the Evansville area over the past couple of months. It's such a refreshing thing to see. I feel like we took things like concerts for granted and didn't realize how much we need them until we didn't have any at all. Now that they are making a comeback, I know you're just as ready as I am to be in attendance at these shows and forget about everything other than having a good time.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Here’s When You Can Watch Lilly King Swim at the Tokyo Olympics

The eyes of the Tri-State will no doubt be glued to our TVs over the next few weeks as the Olympic Games get underway following Friday night's opening ceremony. Those eyes will be particularly interested in watching to see if Evansville native and Reitz High School graduate, Lilly King can repeat the gold medal-winning performance she had during the 2016 games in Rio. All we need to know is when can we watch her? Thankfully, Lilly's fan page on Facebook has the answer.
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Wanna Be the Children Museum’s Next Kid CEO? Here’s How to Apply

What do you think a kid would say is the best job in the whole world? They might say a police officer or firefighter, or maybe an astronaut or a professional athlete, right? I gotta think that somewhere near the top of that list is the job of being the boss at a children's museum. Imagine being a youngster that's in charge of all the fun stuff at the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe). How cool would that be?

Comments / 0

Community Policy